The Premier League fixtures have been announced and the headline news of the opening weekend is that Premier League champions Manchester City will travel to West Ham in what could be Erling Haaland's debut.

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool and new signing Darwin Nunez will go to London to face newly promoted Fulham, whilst the first game of the new season will see Crystal Palace host Arsenal on Friday, August 5.

New Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag faces a home game first up, facing off against Graham Potter and Brighton & Hove Albion.

Elsewhere the other two newly promoted sides Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest will face off against Aston Villa at home and Newcastle United away respectively.

The big news away from the opening weekend is that, as reports have said, there will be no games between Boxing Day and New Year's because of the World Cup finishing on December 18. Games will be played on December 26 and December 31.

The second weekend of the season has thrown up a headline game with Chelsea facing off against former manager Antonio Conte and Tottenham Hotspur at Stamford Bridge, whilst in the third game of the season, Liverpool will face Man Utd at Old Trafford.

When does the Premier League start and finish?

The Premier League season begins on Saturday, August 6, but like last season, there will be a Friday night fixture to kickstart the campaign, which will be on August 5.

The Premier League season will finish on Sunday, May 28 2023.

How does the World Cup impact the Premier League?

The 16th round Premier League matches falls on November 12-13, and there will then be a pause for the World Cup in Qatar.

The first World Cup matches, including England v Iran, are on November 21.

The World Cup final is on Sunday, December 18, with the Premier League resuming eight days later on Boxing Day.

Which clubs are in the Premier League?

Norwich, Watford and Burnley were relegated, with Fulham returning to the Premier League as Championship winners. Bournemouth secured the other automatic spot, while Nottingham Forest were promoted via the play-offs:

Arsenal

Aston Villa

Bournemouth

Brentford

Brighton

Chelsea

Crystal Palace

Everton

Fulham

Leeds

Leicester

Liverpool

Man City

Man Utd

Newcastle

Nottingham Forest

Southampton

Tottenham

West Ham

Wolves

How is the fixture list checked?

Fixtures compiler Glenn Thompson told Premier League back in 2018: “Traditionally the Premier League, the EFL and Atos representatives will review the fixtures for two days, looking at every date in the season to make sure that wherever possible we have met everything we have been asked to.

“The computer is very useful during the review because if we do not want a certain fixture on a particular date, it will give us alternate dates for that fixture to be moved to. It can be that changing one match may require 40 other changes.

“We also have a working party meeting with representatives from all the leagues, the FA and also a fans representative, from the Football Supporters' Federation.

“They will have had an introductory meeting in March before the fixtures are produced and then just before the fixtures are released they will meet again to go through key dates of the fixture list, such as opening day and the Christmas schedule, and provide a check that all the requirements we have considered have been adequately dealt with.”

He added: “You can't satisfy everyone. It's a compromise across all clubs; you can't do anything to favour any one club.”

