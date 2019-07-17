Raheem Sterling struck a brace off the bench as Manchester City beat West Ham 4-1 in an open contest in the Premier League Asia Trophy.

Both sides created chances but in the end City’s quality proved to much for the Hammers. Mark Noble opened the scoring from the penalty spot to give Manuel Pellegrini’s side the lead, but it only took City seven minutes to equalise with David Silva scoring a wonderful goal.

Moments later, City were awarded a soft penalty when Ben Johnson brought down 20-year-old academy product Lukas Nmecha, who made no mistake from the spot placing the ball low to Roberto’s left.

In the second half, substitute Sterling grabbed two goals, finishing low on both occasions.

City will meet Wolverhampton Wanderers in the final, while West Ham meet Newcastle in the battle for third.

TALKING POINT

West Ham denied clear penalty? At 1-0 it appeared the Hammers were denied a penalty, when Ryan Fredericks ran into the area and Angelino appeared to bring down the West Ham full back. A controversial point in the match as a minute later David Silva grabbed the equaliser for City.

MAN OF THE MATCH

Raheem Sterling (Manchester City): Impressed off the bench with two goals.

PLAYER RATINGS

Manchester City: Bravo 6, Danilo 6, Angelino 6, Laporte 6, Harwood-Bellis 6, Rodrigo 7, David Silva (C) 8, Doyle 7, Bernabe 7, Poveda-Ocampo 6, Nmecha 7… Subs: Sterling 8, De Bruyne 7, Sané 7, Bernardo 6.

West Ham: Roberto 6, Fredericks 7, Diop 6, Ogbonna 6, Johnson 6, Rice 6, Noble 7, Wilshere 6, Lanzini 6, Anderson 6, Antonio 6… Subs: Sanchez 5, Snodgrass 6, Yarmolenko 6, Chicharito 6.

Ellis Reid