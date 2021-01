Football

Premier League: Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester City have to plan for life without Jamie Vardy

Brendan Rodgers admits Leicester have to plan for life without Jamie Vardy. The striker turned 34 last week and has been nursing a persistent hip problem. Despite his long-standing hip issue Vardy has still scored 13 times in 19 games this season although Rodgers admitted, like with any player, the club must plan for the future.

