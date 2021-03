Football

Premier League - 'Dominic Calvert-Lewin fantastic' - Carlo Ancelotti on Everton win over Southampton

Reaction from Goodison Park on Monday after Carlo Ancelotti's Everton followed up on their success in the recent Merseyside derby with a narrow 1-0 win over Southampton. Brazilian forward Richarlison got the ony goal of the game in the ninth minute to give Everton the victory and they remain seventh in the table.

00:00:40, 9 views, 11 hours ago