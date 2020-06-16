Football

Premier League CEO says Rashford 'moved government' on food vouchers

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

By Simon Evans

MANCHESTER, England, June 16 (Reuters) - Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford's successful campaign for school food vouchers to be provided over the summer holidays was hailed by the Premier League's chief executive on Tuesday.

British ministers originally said school food vouchers would not be available over the long holiday, prompting the 22-year-old Manchester United forward to take up the cause and reveal how he had relied on such support as a boy.

Premier League

Liverpool hail 'remarkable role model' Rashford

21 MINUTES AGO

Johnson’s spokesman said on Tuesday the government would be providing a COVID summer food fund costing around 120 million pounds ($150 million).

“It’s fantastic. Congratulations to Marcus, his perseverance and the way that he has gone about it have obviously moved Government. It’s a really important and heart-moving cause and I offer my congratulations to him," Premier League CEO Richard Masters told reporters on a conference call.

Masters said that after initial criticism from some politicians about footballers not taking pay cuts during the coronavirus lockdown, the players have responded well.

"If you look at the way clubs have supported their communities, lots of players and ex-players (have been) getting involved.," he said.

"Players themselves have stepped up and made their opinions and voices heard on some of the issues that society is facing and I think we can look back on the last 3 months with some pride in the way football has responded, as an industry, to some of the challenges," he said.

The Premier League will resume on Wednesday with two fixtures, including Manchester City against Arsenal, before a full weekend of games -- all without fans.

The league has not played since it was suspended on March 13 due to the pandemic.

“I guess I’m feeling really excited. It’s the culmination of a lot of hard work, a lot of consultation," Masters said.

"The real prize is completing the season. We have to be careful, we have to observe the new normal, the new rules and regulations that have been put in place. We’re confident the clubs and the players and staff involved will do that," he added. (Reporting by Simon Evans, editing by Ed Osmond)

Premier League

Man City not ready for rush of matches ahead - Guardiola

35 MINUTES AGO
Football

Guardiola says City are not ready for the rush of matches ahead

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Top Brazilian clubs defy order to resume playing as epidemic rages

4 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Liverpool hail 'remarkable role model' Rashford

21 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

Man City not ready for rush of matches ahead - Guardiola

35 MINUTES AGO
Football

Guardiola says City are not ready for the rush of matches ahead

AN HOUR AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

Bayern make Real Madrid ace 'galactic' offer – Euro Papers

00:01:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Football "has to use its power" to help spread BLM message - Wilder

00:00:49
Play Icon
Play Icon
Football

Mikel Arteta 'pretty positive' Aubameyang will sign a new Arsenal contract

00:00:51
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

00:01:37
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Transfers

Europe waits as Inter desperately try to keep wonderkid - Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 11:21
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Haaland scores dramatic stoppage-time winner for Dortmund

YESTERDAY AT 21:47
Play Icon
Play Icon
Adria Tour

Emotional Djokovic in tears as he leaves Adria Tour in Belgrade

YESTERDAY AT 18:03
Play Icon
Premier League

Aguero scores on 300th City appearance in dismantling of Cardiff

22/09/2018 AT 15:14
Football

Coutinho on bench for Liverpool's match with Sevilla after transfer saga

13/09/2017 AT 16:30
Formula E

Di Grassi named CEO of Roborace series

13/09/2017 AT 12:01
Play Icon
Tennis

'He's really unique' - Berrettini lauds fellow Italian star Sinner

14/06/2020 AT 10:11
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Ball kid wins point against Djokovic with delightful drop shot at Adria Tour

13/06/2020 AT 15:25
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cricket

Darren Sammy ‘angry and degraded’ by nickname

09/06/2020 AT 10:19
Play Icon
Formula 1

Ocon will be ‘more careful’ battling Perez

01/08/2017 AT 14:34
Finland Rally

Toyota WRC rookie Lappi takes Finland lead

28/07/2017 AT 19:22
Premier League

Mourinho is ruining Pogba — he should be United's main creative force

14/06/2017 AT 09:51
View more

What's On

Previous articleSoccer-Player value will fall by 18% post-COVID, says KPMG sports head
Next articleGuardiola says City are not ready for the rush of matches ahead