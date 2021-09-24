Thomas Tuchel insists Chelsea vs Manchester City on Saturday lunchtime should not be labelled as a contest between him and Pep Guardiola.

"Not so long ago there were a lot of voices who told me I don't know how to beat Pep," he told reporters ahead of the Premier League clash.

"It's not between me and him, we don't play a match of tennis or a match of chess tomorrow.

Premier League Guardiola insists CL final defeat means little ahead of Chelsea rematch 4 HOURS AGO

"It's two teams and clubs that compete against each other on a very high level.

If I look at it [the last three games] honestly, I see three 50/50 matches and I'm not only talking about the situation before the match, but during the matches too.

Tuchel was also asked if he is a better manager than Guardiola, but he says it's a topic for journalists to "endlessly debate".

He added: "This question does not even exist for me and it doesn't exist for me because I can't answer it.

"These are questions for you guys that you can maybe endlessly debate.

"I have the highest respect for Pep because I'm a huge admirer of the impact he had from his first day of professional coaching.

"The impact he had at Barcelona, Bayern Munich and now at Manchester City. This is something I hugely respect and this will never change.

"Look at the trophies, look at the influence, there is absolutely no reason why I should start to ask myself whether I'm a better coach or not."

Tuchel also confirmed that Christian Pulisic and Mason Mount will not feature on Saturday.

Edouard Mendy will start in goal for the Blues after recovering from a knock picked up in Chelsea's 1-0 win over Zenit St Petersburg in the Champions League on September 14.

'City played really good in CL final' - Guardiola ahead of trip to Chelsea

Premier League 'I'm fighting for my son' - Lukaku urges social media CEOs to meet players to stop online abuse YESTERDAY AT 13:31