Premier League clubs to return to training from Tuesday

MANCHESTER, England, May 18 (Reuters) - Premier League clubs will return to training on Tuesday after agreeing to allow "small group" sessions to begin.

The league held a conference call for all 20 clubs on Monday where the move was given unanimous backing. (Reporting by Simon Evans; Editing by Alison Williams)

