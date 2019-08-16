Premier League Fixtures
Aug 16 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, August 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Burnley (1230/1130) Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth (1500/1400) Brighton & Hove Albion v West Ham United (1500/1400) Everton v Watford (1500/1400) Norwich City v Newcastle United (1500/1400) Southampton v Liverpool (1500/1400) Manchester City v Tottenham Hotspur (1730/1630) Sunday, August 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v Crystal Palace (1400/1300) Chelsea v Leicester City (1630/1530) Monday, August 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Manchester United (2000/1900)