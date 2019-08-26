Premier League Fixtures
Aug 26 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Saturday, August 31 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Manchester United (1230/1130) Chelsea v Sheffield United (1500/1400) Crystal Palace v Aston Villa (1500/1400) Leicester City v AFC Bournemouth (1500/1400) Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500/1400) Newcastle United v Watford (1500/1400) West Ham United v Norwich City (1500/1400) Burnley v Liverpool (1730/1630) Sunday, September 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400/1300) Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1630/1530)
