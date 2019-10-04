Premier League Fixtures
Oct 4 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, October 5 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Tottenham Hotspur (1230/1130) Burnley v Everton (1500/1400) Liverpool v Leicester City (1500/1400) Norwich City v Aston Villa (1500/1400) Watford v Sheffield United (1500/1400) West Ham United v Crystal Palace (1730/1630) Sunday, October 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth (1400/1300) Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400/1300) Southampton v Chelsea (1400/1300) Newcastle United v Manchester United (1630/1530)
