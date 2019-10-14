Premier League Fixtures

Premier League Fixtures
By Reuters

1 hour ago

Oct 14 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Saturday, October 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v West Ham United (1230/1130) AFC Bournemouth v Norwich City (1500/1400) Aston Villa v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500/1400) Chelsea v Newcastle United (1500/1400) Leicester City v Burnley (1500/1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Watford (1500/1400) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Southampton (1500/1400) Crystal Palace v Manchester City (1730/1630) Sunday, October 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v Liverpool (1630/1530) Monday, October 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v Arsenal (2000/1900)

