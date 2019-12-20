Premier League Fixtures
Dec 20 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, December 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Liverpool -postponed Everton v Arsenal (1230) AFC Bournemouth v Burnley (1500) Aston Villa v Southampton (1500) Brighton & Hove Albion v Sheffield United (1500) Newcastle United v Crystal Palace (1500) Norwich City v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Manchester City v Leicester City (1730) Sunday, December 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Manchester United (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Chelsea (1630)