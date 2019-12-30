Premier League Fixtures
Dec 30 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Wednesday, January 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea (1230) Burnley v Aston Villa (1230) Newcastle United v Leicester City (1500) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500)
Dec 30 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Wednesday, January 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Chelsea (1230) Burnley v Aston Villa (1230) Newcastle United v Leicester City (1500) Southampton v Tottenham Hotspur (1500) Watford v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) Manchester City v Everton (1730) Norwich City v Crystal Palace (1730) West Ham United v AFC Bournemouth (1730) Arsenal v Manchester United (2000) Thursday, January 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v Sheffield United (2000)