Premier League Fixtures
Jan 17 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, January 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Arsenal v Sheffield United (1500) Brighton & Hove Albion v Aston Villa (1500) Manchester City v Crystal Palace (1500) Norwich City v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Southampton v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1500) West Ham United v Everton (1500) Newcastle United v Chelsea (1730) Sunday, January 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Leicester City (1400) Liverpool v Manchester United (1630) Tuesday, January 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion (1930) Aston Villa v Watford (1930) Everton v Newcastle United (1930) Sheffield United v Manchester City (1930) Crystal Palace v Southampton (1930) Chelsea v Arsenal (2015)