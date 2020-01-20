Premier League Fixtures
Jan 20 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Tuesday, January 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Brighton & Hove Albion (1930) Aston Villa v Watford (1930) Everton v Newcastle United (1930) Sheffield United v Manchester City (1930) Crystal Palace v Southampton (1930) Chelsea v Arsenal (2015) Wednesday, January 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v West Ham United (1930) Tottenham Hotspur v Norwich City (1930) Manchester United v Burnley (2015) Thursday, January 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool (2000)