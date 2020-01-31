Premier League Fixtures
Jan 31 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, February 1 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Chelsea (1230) AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa (1500) Crystal Palace v Sheffield United (1500) Liverpool v Southampton (1500) Newcastle United v Norwich City (1500) Watford v Everton (1500) West Ham United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) Manchester United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730) Sunday, February 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Arsenal (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City (1630)