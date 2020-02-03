Premier League Fixtures
Feb 3 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Saturday, February 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v Crystal Palace (1230) Brighton & Hove Albion v Watford (1730) Sunday, February 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Sheffield United v AFC Bournemouth (1400) Manchester City v West Ham United (1630)
