Premier League Fixtures
Feb 10 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Friday, February 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (2000) Saturday, February 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Burnley (1230) Norwich City v Liverpool (1730) Sunday, February 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1400)
Feb 10 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Friday, February 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Leicester City (2000) Saturday, February 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Burnley (1230) Norwich City v Liverpool (1730) Sunday, February 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Tottenham Hotspur (1400) Arsenal v Newcastle United (1630) Monday, February 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Manchester United (2000)