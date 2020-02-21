Premier League Fixtures
Feb 21 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, February 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Burnley v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (1500) Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) Southampton v Aston Villa (1500)
Feb 21 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, February 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Tottenham Hotspur (1230) Burnley v AFC Bournemouth (1500) Crystal Palace v Newcastle United (1500) Sheffield United v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) Southampton v Aston Villa (1500) Leicester City v Manchester City (1730) Sunday, February 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v Watford (1400) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City (1400) Arsenal v Everton (1630) Monday, February 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v West Ham United (2000)