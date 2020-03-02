Premier League Fixtures
Mar 2 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Saturday, March 7 fixtures (BST/GMT) Liverpool v AFC Bournemouth (1230) Arsenal v West Ham United (1500) Crystal Palace v Watford (1500) Sheffield United v Norwich City (1500) Southampton v Newcastle United (1500) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500) Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (1730) Sunday, March 8 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Everton (1400) Manchester United v Manchester City (1630) Monday, March 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Aston Villa (2000)