Premier League Fixtures
Mar 9 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Monday, March 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Aston Villa (2000) Wednesday, March 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Arsenal (1930) Saturday, March 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Leicester City (1230) AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (1500) Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (1500) Manchester City v Burnley (1500) Newcastle United v Sheffield United (1500) Norwich City v Southampton (1500) Aston Villa v Chelsea (1730) Sunday, March 15 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1400) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (1630) Monday, March 16 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v Liverpool (2000)