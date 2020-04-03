Premier League Fixtures
Apr 3 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, April 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United -postponed Arsenal v Norwich City -postponed Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers -postponed Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United -postponed Crystal Palace v Burnley
Apr 3 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, April 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle United -postponed Arsenal v Norwich City -postponed Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers -postponed Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United -postponed Crystal Palace v Burnley -postponed Sheffield United v Tottenham Hotspur -postponed Watford v Southampton -postponed Sunday, April 5 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Liverpool -postponed West Ham United v Chelsea -postponed Monday, April 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Everton v Leicester City -postponed