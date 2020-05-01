Football

Premier League Fixtures

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
33 minutes ago | Updated 31 minutes ago

May 1 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, May 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Liverpool -postponed Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers -postponed Chelsea v Norwich City -postponed Crystal Palace v Manchester United -postponed Everton v Aston Villa -postponed Leicester City

May 1 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, May 2 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Liverpool -postponed Burnley v Wolverhampton Wanderers -postponed Chelsea v Norwich City -postponed Crystal Palace v Manchester United -postponed Everton v Aston Villa -postponed Leicester City v Sheffield United -postponed Manchester City v AFC Bournemouth -postponed Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur -postponed Southampton v Brighton & Hove Albion -postponed West Ham United v Watford -postponed

Football

AFC Champions League Fixtures

33 MINUTES AGO
Premier League

The Warm-Up: No wonder the players feel 'scared' to return

AN HOUR AGO
Premier League

Liverpool outraged - but does the mayor have a point?

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Latest Videos

Most popular

View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleThe Warm-Up: No wonder the players feel 'scared' to return
Next articleSuper Rugby Fixtures