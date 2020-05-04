May 4 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Saturday, May 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Southampton -postponed Aston Villa v Arsenal -postponed Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United -postponed Liverpool v Chelsea -postponed Manchester United v West Ham United -postponed Norwich City

May 4 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Saturday, May 9 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Southampton -postponed Aston Villa v Arsenal -postponed Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United -postponed Liverpool v Chelsea -postponed Manchester United v West Ham United -postponed Norwich City v Burnley -postponed Sheffield United v Everton -postponed Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City -postponed Watford v Manchester City -postponed Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace -postponed

