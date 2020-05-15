Football

Premier League Fixtures

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated 44 minutes ago

May 15 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Sunday, May 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Watford -postponed Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion -postponed Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers -postponed Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur -postponed Everton v AFC Bournemouth -postponed Leicester City v Manchester United -postponed Manchester City v Norwich City -postponed Newcastle United v Liverpool -postponed Southampton v Sheffield United -postponed West Ham United v Aston Villa -postponed

