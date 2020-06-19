Football

Premier League Fixtures

ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jun 19 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Friday, June 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Southampton (1800/1700) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (2015/1915) Saturday, June 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Leicester City (1230/1130) Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (1500/1400) West

Jun 19 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Friday, June 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Southampton (1800/1700) Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United (2015/1915) Saturday, June 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Leicester City (1230/1130) Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (1500/1400) West Ham United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1730/1630) AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace (1945/1845) Sunday, June 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Newcastle United v Sheffield United (1400/1300) Aston Villa v Chelsea (1615/1515) Everton v Liverpool (1900/1800) Monday, June 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester City v Burnley (2000/1900) Tuesday, June 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v Brighton & Hove Albion (1800/1700) Tottenham Hotspur v West Ham United (2015/1915)

