Football

Premier League Fixtures

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
41 minutes ago | Updated 39 minutes ago

Jun 26 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, June 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1230/1130) Sunday, June 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Southampton (1630/1530) Monday, June 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Burnley (2000/1900) Tuesday, June 30 fixtures (BST/GMT)

Jun 26 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, June 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1230/1130) Sunday, June 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Southampton (1630/1530) Monday, June 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Burnley (2000/1900) Tuesday, June 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United (2015/1915)

Play Icon
Football

The best of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: Winning things is much better than losing

42 MINUTES AGO
Play Icon
Football

Frank Lampard on Liverpool title win: Totally deserved

AN HOUR AGO
Play Icon
Football

Jubilant Liverpool fans celebrate first title win in 30 years

AN HOUR AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On