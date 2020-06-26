Jun 26 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, June 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1230/1130) Sunday, June 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Southampton (1630/1530) Monday, June 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Burnley (2000/1900) Tuesday, June 30 fixtures (BST/GMT)
Jun 26 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, June 27 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1230/1130) Sunday, June 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Southampton (1630/1530) Monday, June 29 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Burnley (2000/1900) Tuesday, June 30 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United (2015/1915)
The best of Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp: Winning things is much better than losing
Frank Lampard on Liverpool title win: Totally deserved
Jubilant Liverpool fans celebrate first title win in 30 years
