Jul 3 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, July 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Brighton & Hove Albion (1230/1130) Leicester City v Crystal Palace (1500/1400) Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth (1500/1400) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Arsenal (1730/1630) Chelsea v Watford (2000/1900) Sunday, July 5 fixtures (BST/GMT) Burnley v Sheffield United (1200/1100) Newcastle United v West Ham United (1415/1315) Liverpool v Aston Villa (1630/1530) Southampton v Manchester City (1900/1800) Monday, July 6 fixtures (BST/GMT) Tottenham Hotspur v Everton (2000/1900) Tuesday, July 7 fixtures (BST/GMT) Crystal Palace v Chelsea (1800/1700) Watford v Norwich City (1800/1700) Arsenal v Leicester City (2015/1915)