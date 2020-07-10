Jul 10 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, July 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v West Ham United (1230/1130) Watford v Newcastle United (1230/1130) Liverpool v Burnley (1500/1400) Sheffield United v Chelsea (1730/1630) Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City (2000/1900) Sunday,
Jul 10 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Saturday, July 11 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v West Ham United (1230/1130) Watford v Newcastle United (1230/1130) Liverpool v Burnley (1500/1400) Sheffield United v Chelsea (1730/1630) Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester City (2000/1900) Sunday, July 12 fixtures (BST/GMT) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Everton (1200/1100) Aston Villa v Crystal Palace (1415/1315) Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal (1630/1530) AFC Bournemouth v Leicester City (1900/1800) Monday, July 13 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v Southampton (2000/1900) Tuesday, July 14 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Norwich City (2015/1915)