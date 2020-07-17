Football

Premier League Fixtures

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

Jul 17 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Watford (2000/1900) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Burnley (1730/1630) Sunday, July 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Southampton (1400/1300) Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1600

Jul 17 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Watford (2000/1900) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Burnley (1730/1630) Sunday, July 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Southampton (1400/1300) Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1600/1500) Monday, July 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (1800/1700) Sheffield United v Everton (1800/1700) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace (2015/1915) Tuesday, July 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Manchester City (1800/1700) Aston Villa v Arsenal (2015/1915)

Liga

Real Madrid are champions after three torrid years of strife and sorrow - The Warm-Up

2 HOURS AGO
Liga

Lionel Messi slams 'weak' Barcelona after Real Madrid seal La Liga title win

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Arsenal's Martinelli ruled out until end of 2020 with knee injury

3 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

What's On