Jul 17 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Friday, July 17 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Watford (2000/1900) Saturday, July 18 fixtures (BST/GMT) Norwich City v Burnley (1730/1630) Sunday, July 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) AFC Bournemouth v Southampton (1400/1300) Tottenham Hotspur v Leicester City (1600/1500) Monday, July 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (1800/1700) Sheffield United v Everton (1800/1700) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace (2015/1915) Tuesday, July 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Manchester City (1800/1700) Aston Villa v Arsenal (2015/1915)