Jul 20 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Monday, July 20 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v Newcastle United (1800/1700) Sheffield United v Everton (1800/1700) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Crystal Palace (2015/1915) Tuesday, July 21 fixtures (BST/GMT) Watford v Manchester City (1800/1700) Aston Villa v Arsenal (2015/1915) Wednesday, July 22 fixtures (BST/GMT) Manchester United v West Ham United (1800/1700) Liverpool v Chelsea (2015/1915) Sunday, July 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Watford (1600/1500) Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1600/1500) Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1600/1500) Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1600/1500) Everton v AFC Bournemouth (1600/1500) Leicester City v Manchester United (1600/1500) Manchester City v Norwich City (1600/1500) Newcastle United v Liverpool (1600/1500) Southampton v Sheffield United (1600/1500) West Ham United v Aston Villa (1600/1500)