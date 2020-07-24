Football

Premier League Fixtures

ByReuters
36 minutes ago | Updated 33 minutes ago

Jul 24 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this weekend Sunday, July 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Arsenal v Watford (1600/1500) Burnley v Brighton & Hove Albion (1600/1500) Chelsea v Wolverhampton Wanderers (1600/1500) Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur (1600/1500) Everton v AFC Bournemouth (1600/1500) Leicester City v Manchester United (1600/1500) Manchester City v Norwich City (1600/1500) Newcastle United v Liverpool (1600/1500) Southampton v Sheffield United (1600/1500) West Ham United v Aston Villa (1600/1500)

Football

Related Topics
Football
