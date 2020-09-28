Sep 28 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Monday, September 28 fixtures (BST/GMT) Fulham v Aston Villa (1745/1645) Liverpool v Arsenal (2000/1900) Saturday, October 3 fixtures (BST/GMT) Chelsea v Crystal Palace (1230/1130) Everton v Brighton & Hove Albion (1500/1400) Leeds United v Manchester City (1730/1630) Newcastle United v Burnley (2000/1900) Sunday, October 4 fixtures (BST/GMT) Leicester City v West Ham United (1200/1100) Southampton v West Bromwich Albion (1200/1100) Arsenal v Sheffield United (1400/1300) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Fulham (1400/1300) Manchester United v Tottenham Hotspur (1630/1530) Aston Villa v Liverpool (1915/1815)

Transfers
Transfer news LIVE - Man City move fast to strengthen, another new Sancho bid being lined up
6 MINUTES AGO
Football
Marcao at the double as Hebei set up Guangzhou clash
14 MINUTES AGO
Football
Mourinho says fixture congestion will force Spurs to sacrifice League Cup
38 MINUTES AGO