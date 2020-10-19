Oct 19 (OPTA) - Premier League fixtures for this week Monday, October 19 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Bromwich Albion v Burnley (1730/1630) Leeds United v Wolverhampton Wanderers (2000/1900) Friday, October 23 fixtures (BST/GMT) Aston Villa v Leeds United (2000/1900) Saturday, October 24 fixtures (BST/GMT) West Ham United v Manchester City (1230/1130) Fulham v Crystal Palace (1500/1400) Manchester United v Chelsea (1730/1630) Liverpool v Sheffield United (2000/1900) Sunday, October 25 fixtures (BST/GMT) Southampton v Everton (1500/1400) Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1730/1630) Arsenal v Leicester City (2015/1915) Monday, October 26 fixtures (BST/GMT) Brighton & Hove Albion v West Bromwich Albion (1830/1730) Burnley v Tottenham Hotspur (2100/2000)

