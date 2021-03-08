Football

Premier League - 'I wouldn't change him for anyone' - Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho lauds Harry Kane

Tottenham head coach Jose Mourinho has said he wouldn't change striker Harry Kane "for anyone" after the England forward scored two and set up two for Gareth Bale in a 4-1 victory over Crystal Palace at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the English Premier League on Sunday. "I wouldn't change him for anyone in this club because he means so much for us and he's a fantastic player."

00:00:51, an hour ago