Football

Premier League: Jurgen Klopp: It's a 'different title race this year', but Liverpool are 'ready’

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has admitted that this season's title race will be 'different this year' but the team is 'ready' as Leicester City took the lead of the Premier League after beating Chelsea 2-0 on Tuesday. Manchester City could take the lead if the manage to defeat Aston Villa on Wednesday.

