Goalkeeping howler hands Liverpool win at Sheffield United

By Ali Iveson

1 hour agoUpdated 3 minutes ago

Premier League, Bramall Lane – Sheffield United 0 Liverpool 1 (Wijnaldum 70’)

An error by Dean Henderson allowed Liverpool to leave Sheffield with all three points after a tough afternoon for the Premier League leaders at Bramall Lane.

Henderson allowed Georginio Wijnaldum’s speculative effort so slip through him after 70 minutes, but the United keeper made some strong saves in the remaining 20 minutes to deny the visitors a greater margin of victory.

More to follow…

