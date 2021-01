Football

Premier League: Liverpool's Jurgen Klopp: I never think 'what if I'd joined Manchester United'

Jurgen Klopp says he has never thought about what might have been if he'd joined Manchester United and not Liverpool. Back in 2013, Sir Alex Ferguson was reportedly interested in Klopp succeeding him at Old Trafford. "I never thought how it might have been at Manchester, not once, not one second. I'm completely fine here."

