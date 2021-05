Football

Premier League news: 'It's not done yet' - Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel on his side's top four hopes

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel was full of praise for his team after they beat Leicester City 2-1 on Tuesday to move into third in the Premier League. However he stressed that the job is not finished yet as Chelsea can still be caught by a resurgent Liverpool team. Tuchel said the team need to finish the job on Sunday.

00:00:24, 34 minutes ago