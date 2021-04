Football

Premier League news - Mikel Arteta urges Arsenal run - 'Mathematically everything is possible'

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta refuses to look further than the next game - Sheffield United on Sunday - as he rues conceding a stoppage time equaliser against Slavia Prague in the Europa League on Thursday. "Win the next game against Sheffield. That's the only focus that we have. It is nine points (behind fifth place Chelsea) still eight games so a lot of points to be played for."

00:00:14, an hour ago