Football

Premier League - Pep Guardiola: Manchester City 'have to fight a lot in a weird season' for title

Reaction from Pep Guardiola after goals from John Stones, Ilkay Gundogan and Raheem Sterling secured a comfortable Premier League victory for Manchester City over Crystal Palace at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday. The result moved City up to second in the table, just two points behind leaders Manchester United and Guardiola's side have a game in hand over their local rivals.

