Premier League: Pep Guardiola: Manchester City players 'not concerned' with being title contenders

Manchester City manager, Pep Guardiola, said on Friday that his players are not worried about being perceived as title contenders or not as their only focus is playing Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Catalan manager's only concern was reversing Manchester City's poor form against Crystal Palace for the last two seasons.

