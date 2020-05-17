Football

Premier League players won't be fit until late June - Bruce

Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article
ByReuters
an hour ago | Updated an hour ago

May 17 (Reuters) - Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce has warned that players will not be ready for competitive action until the end of June as the Premier League looks to restart the season next month.

The league has been suspended since mid-March but its plans to resume received a boost when the government last week said it was "opening the door" for the sport to return.

Another meeting is planned for Monday to discuss safety measures needed for "Project Restart" to happen and Bruce said players need at least six weeks to get back in shape.

Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

2 HOURS AGO

"You have to remember that they have had eight weeks off and that is probably the longest break some of these players have had in their careers," Bruce told the Sunday Telegraph https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2020/05/16/exclusive-steve-bruce-interview-premier-league-restart-must.

"If we were doing pre-season, we would have six weeks and probably have six friendly games to get them ready for the first league match.

"We need enough preparation time to get these players into shape or they are just going to fall down like a pack of cards. Most of the managers have the same concerns... I don't see how we can play games until the back end of June."

Watford manager Nigel Pearson warned that players lives could be in danger if the Premier League returns too soon.

Newcastle defender Danny Rose also expressed concerns, saying players' health was more important than restarting the season.

"I've spoken to him (Rose) and he's coming back as well," Bruce said. "I don't think there is a footballer out there who has done more for the NHS throughout this than Danny.

"If a player refuses to come in or play, I have sympathy for that and would understand it. You have to respect everybody's personal views on it." / (Reporting by Rohith Nair in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)

Champions League

European season will finish in August, says UEFA president

2 HOURS AGO
Football

European season will finish in August, says UEFA president

2 HOURS AGO
Related Topics
Football
Share this with
Facebook
WhatsApp
Email
Twitter
Copy
Share this article

Latest News

Football

Premier League players won't be fit until late June - Bruce

AN HOUR AGO
Champions League

European season will finish in August, says UEFA president

2 HOURS AGO
Football

European season will finish in August, says UEFA president

2 HOURS AGO
Football

Premier League Standings

2 HOURS AGO

Latest Videos

Play Icon
Transfers

United and PSG suffer crushing blow in pursuit of Lazio star - Euro Papers

00:01:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

Nagelsmann on having to 'moderate his language' with no fans

00:00:26
Play Icon
Play Icon
Bundesliga

'We knew we had the support at home' - Haaland on Dortmund fans

00:00:41
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Bundesliga return puts Haaland in Real Madrid's sights – Euro Papers

00:01:05
Play Icon

Most popular

Play Icon
Football

Lionel Messi urges Barcelona to sign 'complete' Lautaro Martinez – Euro Papers

YESTERDAY AT 12:43
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

'A small lady with a huge heart, Romania can be very proud' - Cahill on Halep

15/05/2020 AT 10:35
Play Icon
Play Icon
Cycling

Geraint Thomas on lockdown life and why the Tour will be more exciting than ever

14/05/2020 AT 14:39
Play Icon
Formula 1

Motor racing-F1 could push back rules package to 2023, says Red Bull boss

31/03/2020 AT 16:52
Euro Qualifying

Sluggish England punished in Prague as Czech Republic seal comeback win

11/10/2019 AT 20:35
The Masters

Trump coasts past Wilson at Masters, Selby sizzles in win over Maguire

16/01/2019 AT 16:25
Play Icon
Transfers

Spanish worry as Juventus target PSG ace - Euro Papers

14/05/2020 AT 12:00
Play Icon
Play Icon
Transfers

Cash-strapped Barcelona target De Ligt with NBA style deal – Euro Papers

13/05/2020 AT 12:16
Play Icon
Play Icon
Tennis

Halep meets her 'idol' Henin to talk Slams, Serena and much more

12/05/2020 AT 13:19
Play Icon
UEFA Nations League

Verratti starts for Italy as Portugal call on Ruben Neves

17/11/2018 AT 18:55
Eurosport

EUROSPORT PRIVACY POLICY

25/01/2018 AT 13:20
Davis Cup

Del Potro roars back to stun Cilic in epic, sends Davis Cup to decider

27/11/2016 AT 16:46
View more

What's On (2)

Previous articleEuropean season will finish in August, says UEFA president
Next articlePlayers’ Cut: Nightly specials dedicated to Rafael Nadal