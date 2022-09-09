Football

Premier League postpones weekend fixtures as Britain mourns death of Queen Elizabeth II

This weekend’s Premier League fixtures have been postponed, the Premier League have said in a statement. The decision follows a meeting of clubs earlier on Friday, and comes after postponements across the sporting world following the death of Queen Elizabeth II. The UK government had earlier provided guidance that said there was “no obligation to cancel or postpone events and sporting fixtures".

