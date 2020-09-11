The Premier League is back!

But not everyone is dreaming of lifting the title next May. For some, the next 38 games are about one thing and one thing only: survival.

Transfers Transfer news live - United exploring alternatives to Sancho, Olivier Giroud future latest 6 MINUTES AGO

So who will drop down to the Championship? And will the newly-promoted sides stay in the division? We asked our team of writers for their predictions ahead of the Premier League’s grand return.

Marcus Foley

West Ham

West Brom

Brighton

West Ham look in real trouble. They had a lop-sided squad last season that secured their Premier League survival by virtue of the dross below them. The board have compounded their situation by undermining team morale by selling one of their best young players Grady Diangana, with reports suggesting the move was sanctioned because they were unable to shift on other bigger name players on more money. That may or may not be the case but players, including Mark Noble and Declan Rice, have not been shy in showing their frustration at the decision.

West Brom hit a healthy-enough 77 goals in the Championship last season but their topscorers were Charlie Austin and Hal Robson-Kanu with 11 and 10 goals respectively. Both have Premier League experience but would need to match those returns at the very least if they harbour hopes of staying in the league, and that is unlikely given the step up in quality.

The pandemic-enforced break from football served Brighton well last season as they were on a dreadful run of form careering into the relegation zone. Were mid-season struggles down to a conditioning issue? Perhaps. Time will tell this season. Another issue was a lack of goals – they scored 39 last season, and have added little in the form of firepower. Therefore, the form - and creativity - of Adam Lallana will prove crucial to their hopes of survival. He is undoubtedly talented but when was the last time he played – never mind started – more than 15 games in a season? 2016-17.

Pete Sharland

West Ham

West Brom

Brighton

West Ham are a shambles and relegation is exactly what they need to shake them out of their complacency. The reaction from players to the sale of Grady Diangana speaks volumes. However, I don’t think that Diangana is enough to keep West Brom up as they are the worst-placed of the newly promoted teams. Brighton were lucky last season but I don’t think they’ll have enough this season.

Predicting the Premier League table – in 65 seconds

Dan Quarrell

Brighton

Newcastle

West Brom

Brighton, Newcastle and West Brom will form the bottom three, in that order. And yes, Mike Ashley will still be holding control of the Magpies at this time next year. Leeds United and Fulham will both finally establish themselves in the Premier League once more and West Ham and Aston Villa will again impress no one but retain their top-flight status. Crystal Palace will flirt with relegation but have just enough to survive another season.

Ola Fisayo

Fulham

West Brom

Aston Villa

Fulham don't have a Premier League defence. West Brom don’t have a Premier League squad. And Villa don’t have it for a second season.

Enis Koylu

Leeds

West Ham

Brighton

At the bottom, West Ham are a basketcase, Brighton have been teetering for years and, as for Leeds, the only thing that will outdo their emotional return to the top flight would be to see them relegated at the first time of asking.

Tom Adams

West Ham

Burnley

West Brom

The three promoted teams all look capable of staying up and, in the case of Leeds, making a genuine impression on the top flight. That makes for a very unpredictable shake-up at the bottom of the table, especially with all the unfamiliarity around the season start time and build-up. When you factor in the impact of having no fans at games, or only very limited numbers of supporters, it adds another layer of complication to the season.

Which is a long way of saying I don’t really know. But West Ham have angered all their players by selling Grady Diangana, Burnley don’t look convincing and West Brom are used to bouncing around the divisions so they are all my picks.

Marcelo Bielsa manager of Leeds United arrives prior to the Sky Bet Championship match between Leeds United and Derby County at Elland Road on September 21, 2019 in Leeds, England. Image credit: Getty Images

Freddie Clayton

West Brom

Aston Villa

Fulham

West Brom will be relegated but not for long - the Baggies should already be preparing for their promotion-winning, Championship campaign of 2021/2022. Jack Grealish will fail to keep the Aston Villa ship afloat another season, and with eyes on a cut-price move to the top six he will lose sight of his side’s survival battle. Nobody will remember a single game involving Fulham - except Everton fans when the Toffees beat them 8-0 - and their time in the top flight will end.

Tom Bennett

West Ham

Newcastle

West Brom

West Ham are a club in a right state and could easily get sucked down into the dropzone, while Newcastle’s takeover failure leaves them vulnerable. There are plenty of clubs who could struggle in that bottom half of the table, but West Brom would be my pick to make up the third and final relegation spot.

Graham Ruthven

Aston Villa

Fulham

West Brom

Villa only survived last season by virtue of the even poorer quality of teams below them and Dean Smith has still to find the reliable goalscorer they need to take them away from trouble this season.

James Walker-Roberts

Fulham

West Brom

Aston Villa

Fulham look a certainty to go down considering their squad doesn’t look much better than the one that was relegated in 2019. West Brom will probably join them and Aston Villa will be in trouble if they sell Jack Grealish and don’t replace him.

Jack Grealish of Aston Villa reacts during the Premier League match between Everton FC and Aston Villa at Goodison Park on July 16, 2020 in Liverpool, England. Football Stadiums around Europe remain empty due to the Coronavirus Pandemic as Government soci Image credit: Getty Images

James Kilpatrick

West Brom

Fulham

Burnley

West Brom and Fulham do not appear to have enough quality or depth in their squads to stay afloat. It could also finally be time to wave goodbye to Burnley whose financial woes could prove to be the ultimate reason for dropping down a division. There are going to be a lot of teams in the survival battle, though.

Ben Snowball

Aston Villa

Crystal Palace

Fulham

Each year, there’s one promoted team that is heavily tipped to go down. But as we’ve seen with Sheffield United and Huddersfield Town, those unanimous verdicts doesn’t necessarily spell doom. This year's written-off force, West Brom, are as capable of swerving the drop as at least six other teams. The worst of the bad bunch? In my mind, Aston Villa, Crystal Palace and Fulham.

Liga Messi staying at Barcelona 'fantastic' says coach Ronald Koeman 27 MINUTES AGO