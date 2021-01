Football

Premier League reaction: Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City battling for title 'a huge challenge'

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers has insisted there was "no extra satisfaction" in beating Chelsea for the first time in his managerial career on Tuesday, and played down title talk as the Foxes went back to the top of the Premier League for the first time since November with a dominant 2-0 win.

