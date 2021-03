Football

Premier League reaction: Brendan Rodgers: Leicester City 'showed hunger to win' against Brighton

Leicester City manager Brendan Rodgers hailed his side's "hunger to win" as they came from behind to win 2-1 at Brighton and Hove Alblion on Satuirday - and move back to second in the Premier League. Rodgers' side trailed to an Adam Lallana goal at half-time but came back to win through goals from Kelechi Iheanacho and Daniel Amartey.

00:00:36, an hour ago