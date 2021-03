Football

Premier League reaction - 'Collective soul' needed from Tottenham Hotspur players - Jose Mourinho

Carlos Vinicius and Harry Kane scored to send Tottenham within three points of the Champions League places with a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa on Sunday. The Premier League win marked a quick recovery for Jose Mourinho's side after being eliminated from the Europa League on Thursday and losing last weekend's north London derby to Arsenal.

00:01:19, 2 hours ago