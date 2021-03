Football

Premier League reaction - 'Dirty three points' - Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp on win at Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was happy to pick up a "dirty three points" from Monday's testing 1-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers. The Reds struggled to breakdown their hosts, but took the lead on the stroke of half-time through former Wolves striker Diogo Jota - the Portuguese with his first goal since returning to the team after three months out with a knee injury.

00:00:16, 10 hours ago