Football

Premier League reaction: 'I'm doing my best' - Tottenham's Jose Mourinho on struggling Gareth Bale

"I'm doing my best" with Gareth Bale - was the message from Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho after the Welsh star was left on the bench again, despite Spurs going down 1-0 at home to Chelsea on Thursday. Bale has started just two Premier League games for Tottenham since his loan move back to the club from Real Mardid at the end of the summer transfer window.

